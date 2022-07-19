Updated Ather 450X to roll out on July 19

Ather has teased the next-gen 450X electric scooter on its social media platforms, with an official launch scheduled for July 19. The Ather 450X has been one of India’s most competent electric scooters, but when it comes to the numbers game, it has been surpassed with newer offerings such as the Ola S1 Pro and TVS iQube ST, which sport larger battery packs and higher range figures.

Ather is now gearing up to respond with the third-gen 450X, and the updated scooter has just been teased on the company’s social media platforms. The 450X’s battery pack will grow to 3.66kWh (current capacity is 2.9kWh, with 2.6kWh being usable), and the certified range has gone up from 116km to 146km. This should translate to the updated 450X offering a real-world range of just over 100km, as opposed to the current 85km.

As a result of the larger battery, the scooter’s weight is also expected to go up to 113kg. To ensure performance is not impacted by this, the updated 450X is expected to receive a more powerful motor as well. As per its homologation document, peak power for the 450X will be 6.4kW, which is a little higher than the current figure of 6kW. The lower-spec 450 Plus will top out at 5.8kW after the update, as opposed to the present 5.4kW.

The battery pack and motor are the two most expensive components on an electric scooter, and with both these areas growing in specification, it is quite likely the updated 450X gets a price hike.