Upcoming Ola Electric scooter revealed

Ola Electric has revealed its upcoming electric scooter for India ahead of its launch in the second half of 2021. The model looks visually similar to the AppScooter from Etrego, the Netherlands-based electric scooter company acquired by Ola last year.

The Ola Electric scooter gets the same unusual single telescopic front suspension, but it will likely be tweaked for the Indian riding environment and also to keep costs low. The scooter gets a quirky, modern-looking headlight with twin-pod LEDs that are encased within an LED strip.