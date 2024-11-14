Unleashing Performance: The All-New BMW M340i

BMW has introduced the new M340i xDrive, a high-performance sedan combining strong design, advanced technology, and the capability for thrilling drives. The exterior design is marked by an aggressive, low-slung front end with a distinct black mesh kidney grille, complemented by Adaptive LED headlights with subtle blue accents. M Lights Shadowline adds a black tint to the front, enhancing its sporty presence. The profile features a long wheelbase, a streamlined roofline, and high-gloss black M Design mirror caps, creating a dynamic stance. At the rear, L-shaped LED taillights and a body-coloured M spoiler emphasize the car’s athletic profile, while 19-inch Jet Black alloy wheels and red M Sport brake callipers add to its road presence.

The M340i xDrive’s interior balances luxury with a performance-focused feel. The centrepiece is the BMW Curved Display, which merges into the cockpit, giving the interior a modern look. The cabin’s leather Vernasca sport seats with M Highlights, carbon fibre trim, and an M-specific steering wheel with a red centre marker offer a race-inspired atmosphere. With 3-zone automatic climate control and a panoramic glass sunroof, comfort is a key feature. The 480-litre trunk, split-fold rear seats, and automatic boot lid add functionality, while a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 speakers ensures a high quality audio experience.

The M340i xDrive is powered by a 2,998cc straight-six petrol engine that produces 374 hp and 500 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/hr in just 4.4 seconds, making it BMW’s fastest production model built in India. Paired with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, the car allows for smooth shifts and includes paddle shifters for hands-on driving. The SPORT and SPORT+ modes optimize performance, directing power to the rear wheels to enhance its sporty driving experience.

The BMW xDrive system, an intelligent all-wheel-drive, distributes power to each wheel for traction, stability, and handling precision. The M Sport rear differential aids in cornering, while the M Sport brakes provide strong stopping power. Variable Sport Steering and M Sport suspension, which lowers ride height by 10 mm, further refine handling, while BMW’s Performance Control System enhances stability by applying braking force to specific wheels when needed, thus ensuring maximum control for the driver.

BMW’s ConnectedDrive technology connects the M340i xDrive with the driver’s digital life, offering Digital Key Plus, real-time traffic updates, and a range of remote services through the MyBMW app. The car runs on the BMW iDrive Operating System, which includes Intelligent Personal Assistant for interaction via touch, gesture, or voice. This system learns and adapts to the driver’s habits, while wireless smartphone integration and regular software updates ensure the car stays current with technological advancements.

Safety in the M340i xDrive is backed by six airbags, dynamic stability control, anti-lock brakes, and features such as cornering brake control, side-impact protection, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Driver assistance includes Parking Assistant with a Rear View Camera and a Reversing Assistant, which records the last 50 meters of movement to help navigate tight spots.

The new BMW M340i xDrive is available at a starting price of ₹74.90 lakh.

