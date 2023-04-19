ADVERTISEMENT

Ultraviolette opens first showroom in Bengaluru

April 19, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

Team Autocar

Ultraviolette Automotive has opened its first experience centre in Bengaluru. Spread over 10,000square feet, the showroom houses display vehicles and official accessories as well as a lounge and flight simulator.

The showroom is known as the ‘Ultraviolette Hangar’ and also serves as an R&D facility for the EV startup. Ultraviolette claims it will expand to 15 more locations.

The company has begun deliveries of the F77 limited edition e-bike. Only 77 units of this limited edition model were built at a cost price of ₹5.5 lakh — all of which are sold out.

The F77 line-up currently consists of two variants — Original (₹3.8 lakh) and Recon (₹4.55 lakh) — and bookings are open for both. Official accessories for the F77 range include a set of accessory panniers, tank grips, more aggressive rearsets, lever guard and an ‘aerodisc’ (an aerodynamic cover over the rear wheel).

