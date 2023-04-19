HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ultraviolette opens first showroom in Bengaluru

April 19, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

Team Autocar

Ultraviolette Automotive has opened its first experience centre in Bengaluru. Spread over 10,000square feet, the showroom houses display vehicles and official accessories as well as a lounge and flight simulator.

The showroom is known as the ‘Ultraviolette Hangar’ and also serves as an R&D facility for the EV startup. Ultraviolette claims it will expand to 15 more locations.

The company has begun deliveries of the F77 limited edition e-bike. Only 77 units of this limited edition model were built at a cost price of ₹5.5 lakh — all of which are sold out.

The F77 line-up currently consists of two variants — Original (₹3.8 lakh) and Recon (₹4.55 lakh) — and bookings are open for both. Official accessories for the F77 range include a set of accessory panniers, tank grips, more aggressive rearsets, lever guard and an ‘aerodisc’ (an aerodynamic cover over the rear wheel).

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.