Ultraviolette F77 EV bike forays to India

November 25, 2022 11:10 am | Updated 11:26 am IST

Ultraviolette has just launched the F77 electric bike in India at ₹3.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The F77 will be offered in two variants — Original and Recon — and both differ in terms of peak output figures as well as battery capacity and range. The F77 in three colour schemes — Shadow, Airstrike and Laser.

The Original variant gets a 7.1kWh battery and a claimed range of 207 km (IDC). It weighs 197 kg, which is 10kg less than the Recon variant. The latter has a larger 10.3kWh battery and a claimed range of 307km. Peak output figures are an area of difference between the two as well. The Original is rated for a peak of 27kW and 85Nm of torque, while the Recon is claimed to make a peak 29kW and 95Nm of torque. The limited edition model has even higher specifications. Wheelbase, seat height and ground clearance figures are the same for all variants at 1,340mm, 800mm and 160mm, respectively.

Both variants of the F77 come with three riding modes — Glide, Combat and Ballistic — which progressively increase power. The caveat here is that the Ballistic mode can only be used if the battery pack has 70% charge or more.

The battery can be charged with either a standard charger, which can top the battery up at 35km per hour or a boost charger, which speeds it up to 75km per hour. The boost charger is optional on both variants. The battery pack on the Original variant of the F77 comes with a warranty of three years or 30,000km, while the one on the Recon comes standard with a five-year or 50,000km warranty. The Original model’s warranty can be extended to this as well. The Limited model’s battery gets an eight-year or 1,00,000km warranty, and the Recon’s warranty can be extended to this period too.

The chassis nestling the battery pack on the Ultraviolette F77 is a steel trellis unit with an aluminium bulkhead. Suspension duties are taken care of by a 41mm USD fork and a monoshock, both adjustable for preload. Braking hardware is in the form of a 320mm disc up front, bitten down upon by a 4-piston radial caliper and a 230mm rear disc mated to a single-piston caliper. Dual-channel ABS is standard on all F77 variants.

Ultraviolette has equipped the F77 with a 5-inch TFT dash with smartphone connectivity enabling features such as turn-by-turn navigation and notification alerts. Through the proprietary app, features such as ride analytics, real-time location, crash-detection and battery statistics can also be viewed.

In addition to the standard F77, Ultraviolette also reveals a limited edition of the F77, of which only 77 units are available. This limited edition bike has the same battery pack as the standard F77 and the same 307km IDC range as well. Where it differs from the standard F77 is that it boasts of slightly higher claimed output numbers with a peak power output of 30.2kW and 100 Nm of torque. The limited edition F77 is priced at ₹5.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The F77 electric bike can be booked on Ultraviolette’s website with deliveries commencing in January, albeit limited to Bangalore. Deliveries in other major cities across India will follow next year.