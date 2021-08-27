I am confused between the Skoda Kushaq Style MT and MG hector CVT top model. Which one should I buy?Hiten Poshattiwar, Pune

Both these SUVs serve different needs, so it depends on what you are looking for. If you want an SUV that is good to drive, and one that is compact and easy to manoeuvre, then the Kushaq 1.5 MT will suit you best. The strong TSI engine and rock-solid suspension make it the best SUV to drive for the money. The MG Hector is substantially bigger and is the one to go for if you want more space, a large boot and features like a panoramic sunroof. The 1.5 petrol CVT is nice and smooth, but it is not as enjoyable to drive as the Kushaq’s, nor is it as manoeuvrable in town.

Do you recommend changing from RFT to normal tubeless? What are the pros and cons? Also, what tyre would you suggest?Chetan Bedi, Gurgaon

Normal Tubeless tyres, when punctured, lose air immediately, while the advantage of a RFT or Run Flat Tyre is its extended mobility, where it can run with a puncture for about 60km at restricted speeds. RFTs or Run Flat Tyres are thicker on the sidewall and bead area of the tyre. This makes the ride quality harsh and uncomfortable. You can fit normal tubeless tyres, thereby improving the comfort, but you might need to opt for a ‘space saver’ or ‘donut’ tyre, as it is called for the spare, without which you risk being stranded in case of a puncture or tyre damage. These space saver tyres are quite expensive and cumbersome to carry in the boot.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in