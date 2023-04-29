ADVERTISEMENT

Two new Harley-Davidson models showcased

April 29, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

Team Autocar

With its 120th birthday approaching, Harley-Davidson has previewed two new CVO models — the Street Glide and the Road Glide. These bikes feature new styling, and more importantly, a new 121 CI (1,982cc) V-Twin engine, complete with VVT.

The CVO range includes the most premium, expensive and almost always, the largest bikes Harley-Davidson makes. This is especially true in the case of the 2023 CVO Street and Road Glide models, which feature a near 2-litre V-Twin engine, equipped with Variable Valve Timing (VVT). While there are no official claimed horsepower or torque figures available yet, it is safe to say they will be more than the 93hp and 158Nm churned out by the 114 CI (1,868cc) V-Twin found on the current Softail and Touring range of bikes in India. 

The CVO Glides also feature different front fairings than the ‘regular’ versions and will also have a USD fork with radially-mounted Brembo calipers at the front. Harley has also announced that these two CVOs will have a new infotainment system. Both models will have two paint options to choose from. Further details on these bikes will be revealed on June 7.

