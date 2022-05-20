TVS updates iQube line-up

TVS updates iQube electric scooter for 2022 and adds two new variants (S and ST) to the line-up. The base TVS iQube is now priced at ₹ 98,564 (on-road, Delhi), while it costs ₹ 1.11 lakh (on-road, Bengaluru). The mid-spec iQube S is priced at ₹ 1.19 lakh (on-road, Bengaluru) and ₹ 1.08 lakh, on-road in Delhi. TVS is yet to reveal the price of the range-topping iQube ST, but it has opened bookings for it at ₹ 999. For reference, the iQube was originally launched at Rs 1.15 lakh (on-road, Bengaluru).

The TVS iQube’s base variant gets 100km range and a 5-inch TFT screen. Apart from the original Pearl White shade, the base iQube can now be had in Shining Red and Titanium Grey Glossy paints. The mid-level iQube S also gets 100km range, but is equipped with a larger 7-inch TFT display. Colour options for the iQube S include Mercury Grey Glossy, Mint Blue, Lucid Yellow and Copper Bronze Glossy.

The top-spec iQube ST, meanwhile, has a claimed range of up to 140km on a full charge, a 7-inch touchscreen display with a new user interface, more underseat storage (32 litres) and fast charging capability at 1.5kW. The iQube ST can be had in Starlight Blue Glossy, Titanium Grey Matte, Coral Sand Glossy and Copper Bronze Matte paint shades.

Apart from TVS’ SmartXonnect platform, the scooter also gets Amazon Alexa connectivity, which enables owners to ask about their iQube’s charge level using their Alexa devices at home. TVS has commenced production of the updated iQube and is working on expanding the electric scooter’s reach from 33 cities to a total of 85 cities.

The iQube continues to be powered by a 4.4kW electric motor, which is enough to propel the scooter from 0-40kph in 4.2secs. As before, the iQube gets two riding modes, Economy and Power, and also comes with a reverse mode. Claimed Top speed of the base and S variants is 78kph in Power mode, while the ST variant has a slightly higher top speed of 82kph. Although there is no change in the motor, TVS has said it has worked on optimising the Economy mode and tuning the throttle response.

A big change on the 2022 iQube is the improvement in range — the first iQube had a claimed range of 75km. Where the outgoing iQube had a 2.2kWh battery, the new iQube and iQube S get a 3.4kWh battery. Meanwhile, the range-topping ST gets an even larger 5.1kWh battery. TVS is also offering three charging options with the iQube – 650W, 950W and 1.5kW (ST only).