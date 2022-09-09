TVS releases updated Apache RTR 160 and 180

TVS has launched updated versions of the two-valve Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180. The 2022 Apache RTR 160 is priced between ₹1,17,790 and ₹1,24,590, while the new RTR 180 comes in a single variant that costs ₹1,30,590 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Both models see improvements to their power-to-weight ratios, courtesy a slight bump in power figures, as well as minor weight reductions. The RTR 160 now produces 16.04hp at 8,750rpm, which is up from 15.53hp at 8,400rpm. Peak torque, though, has reduced slightly — from 13.9Nm at 7,000rpm to 13.85Nm at 7,000rpm. On the RTR 180, peak power is up from 16.79hp at 8,500rpm to 17.02hp at 8,500rpm, and torque has been retained at 15.50Nm at 7,000rpm.

TVS says it has managed to shave 2kg and 1kg off the RTR 160 and RTR 180 respectively, so the kerb weights for the two models now stand at 137kg (RTR 160 Drum), 138kg (RTR 160 Disc) and 140kg (RTR 180).

None of the changes mentioned so far are visible to the naked eye, so TVS has also given the new RTRs LED headlights and tail-lamps to set them apart. On the features front, the new addition is in the form of a Bluetooth-equipped fully digital instrument cluster, and three riding modes — Sport, Urban and Rain — which alter power delivery and ABS settings.

All versions get the riding modes as standard, but Bluetooth connectivity is available only on the RTR 180 and the top variant of the RTR 160. The RTR 160 has been priced at ₹1,17,790 (Rear Drum), ₹1,21,290 (Rear Disc), and ₹1,24,590 (Rear Disc with Bluetooth), which is the range-topper. The RTR 180, meanwhile, comes in only a single variant, equipped with a rear disc brake and Bluetooth, priced at ₹1,30,590.

Comparing these to earlier prices for the two-valve Apaches, the RTR 160 is now dearer by roughly ₹5,000, variant-for-variant, while the RTR 180 will cost approximately ₹10,000 more than before.