TVS Raider: A stylish, feature packed, fun-to-ride bike

25 September 2021 17:06 IST

The two-wheeler boasts a, integrated starter generator, sporty silhouette and precise transmission among other features

At first glance, the new TVS Raider could be mistaken for a 150cc or 160cc machine. The 125cc bike has a sense of presence you do not expect from machines in this segment and the design is quite likeable.

Its sharp looking LED headlamp with a striking set of DRLs is easier on the eye than the quirky headlamp on the bigger RTRs. Then there is the large, sculpted fuel tank that looks like it came from a bigger bike. TVS has added smaller touches in the form of small silver-coloured tank shrouds and a belly pan.

Split seats add to its sporty stance, but the rear section is a little more straightforward with a large and practical grab rail and a couple of neat LED brake lamps. There are four colours available including black, an interesting dark blue and a nice shade of red. The overall design is something you would expect to see in a segment above and apart from the handsome, but aged Pulsars, the TVS Raider is the most sporty looking of the 125 commuters.

The good news keeps coming when you sit on the bike. There is no boring commuter riding position here and TVS has injected a dash of sportiness into the foot peg position along with the mild lean forward to the handlebar. It is still nice and comfortable and the seat to foot peg ratio is not as cramped as on the bigger Apache RTRs. The split seats are quite large, nicely padded and there is enough room for bigger riders as well. Shorter riders won’t feel left out either, thanks to the friendly 780mm seat height.

The company has also put thought into designing things like the interesting looking brake lever, the generous under seat storage space and the optional USB port mounted ahead of the fuel filler cap. The most premium bit is perhaps the new negative-LCD display that shows plenty of information including a gear position indicator, two trips, fuel economy, range and more. The bike even has a side-stand down engine kill feature, which is rare at this price point.

And that is not all because TVS will even offer a top model with Bluetooth connectivity and a TFT display. However, that bike will launch in a few months.

Effectively, the TVS Raider is easily one of the most feature-packed motorcycles in the segment. But there are a few rough edges like the iffy looking plastics in the switchgear and the loose feeling fuel-filler flap. Mostly though, quality levels and finish are quite good and the Raider feels more premium than one would expect from a typical 125cc machine.

This is TVS’ first 125cc bike in around a decade and they have built a new engine for the job. On paper, the 124.8cc three-valve architecture is identical to the motor from the Ntorq, but the company says that is where the similarities end. We are told all internal components are new and as a result, this engine makes 2 hp more than the standard Ntorq for a total of 11.38hp at 7,500rpm and 11.2Nm at 6,000rpm.

The Raider is also the first TVS motorcycle with an integrated starter generator and that means it has a spooky silent start without any typical starter motor sound. The ISG also enables a start-stop system where the engine automatically cuts off if it has been idling for a while. A quick blip of the accelerator starts the engine back up and the system seems to work smoothly, but this is something we will need to test on public roads in heavy traffic.

Another segment-first is that the Raider gets two riding modes — Eco and Power. These modes do not change the power output, but Eco mode brings the rev limiter in at 8,000rpm in the first four gears and at 7,000rpm in fifth gear, which restricts the top speed a little. Eco also offers slightly gentler responses and TVS says that it will improve fuel efficiency by about 3%. Power mode, meanwhile, gives you crisper responses, but deactivates the Start-Stop system.

You can change between the modes using the switch on the right side handlebar that looks like a kill-switch. The modes will change on the move once the rider closes the throttle. However, the placement of this mode switch means the Raider doesn’t get an engine kill switch.

The value of riding modes on a 11hp motorcycle, probably counts for more on the brochure than the actual riding experience. But don’t let that take away from the engine itself, because this little thing is mighty impressive.

First of all, refinement levels are excellent and the engine is smooth, no matter the speed. The actual performance is quite nice too and this engine has the most torque in the segment, while the quoted power comes a close second to the 125cc Pulsar.

The acceleration feels strong for the segment and is accompanied by a typically peppy exhaust note that you would expect from a TVS. We saw an indicated top speed of 107kph down the long straight at the TVS test track and even at this point, the engine didn’t really feel stressed or unhappy.

The motor is quite tractable too, with peak power coming in at a low 7,500rpm and it doesn’t mind being in fifth gear as low as 35kph. The transmission is smooth and precise and all of this means that the bike should be quite nice to ride on the street as well.

The Raider comes with an exposed chain, which is something that practical bikes in this segment don’t usually have. It looks nice and sporty, but will require more frequent maintenance. That being said, it won’t be a surprise if there’s a more sensible commuter oriented bike that will follow on this new platform in the future. After all, it was only last year that TVS trademarked the name Fiero 125.

Nevertheless, even with the relatively sporty Raider, TVS says they have also focused on fuel efficiency and claim that customers can expect a real world efficiency figure of 67kpl. That is something we will reserve commenting on until we can fully test the bike. But as things stand, this new engine is a joy to use.

The Raider gets a brand new chassis holding things together. This single-downtube frame uses a monoshock rear suspension and the whole bike weighs 123kg. The slim 30mm telescopic fork and the 5-step preload adjustable shock have been tuned for that typical soft and supple feel that you would expect from a TVS and road comfort should be quite good.

While we will have to wait to confirm that, what is clear right now is that the Raider is a sweet little handler. The bike feels incredibly light and agile, to the point that you need to get used to how quickly it reacts to inputs.

Once you do, there’s plenty of fun to be had and the TVS Remora tyres have lots of grip when you need it. We never scraped the foot pegs in the corners, but the rear suspension does feel a little soft and bouncy when you really push it to the limit. Bumping up the preload helped, but for most customers in the segment, this level of handling is sure to be engaging.

Braking is taken care of by a 240mm front disc and a 130mm drum at the back. The front brake has a nice firm feel at the lever, but the performance is a little dull as you would expect from a bike in this segment. There is no ABS, but the combined braking system works well. However, you will be able to lock the rear brake if you step on the lever hard enough. TVS will also sell a base variant of the Raider with a drum brake at the front, but we did not get to experience that bike.

Prices start at ₹ 77,500, ex-showroom Delhi, for the drum brake model which is excellent value. That puts the Raider right on par with the relatively youthful and sporty 125s like the Bajaj Pulsar 125 and the Honda SP 125, not to mention making it a full ₹ 20,000 cheaper than the Pulsar NS 125.

However, TVS will charge you ₹ 8,000 more (₹ 85,469) for the disc brake model that you see here. That seems an unreasonable amount for just the addition of a front disc, since the company tells us that the disc model gets no additional features. Perhaps TVS will raise the price of the base model in a few months to make that gap smaller.

But even so, the Raider packs plenty of game changing style and features along with a genuinely fun to ride character, and that makes it not only a convincing 125cc bike, but also a legitimate alternative to the likes of the popular Yamaha FZ which produces just 0.6hp more.

We have still got lots to discover when we ride this on public roads but after a fun blast at the TVS test track, things look good. The Raider comes at a time when motorcycles in general are becoming painfully expensive, buying powers have been curbed and the simple act of visiting a fuel station can leave you angry and frustrated. A relatively affordable yet stylish, feature packed and genuinely fun to ride bike could just be what the doctor ordered in these trying times.