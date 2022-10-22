TVS Raider 125 top-end model rides out

TVS has launched the range-topping variant of the Raider 125, which gets a 5-inch TFT dash as opposed to the standard Raider 125, which makes do with a digital LCD display.

Equipping the Raider 125 with a 5-inch TFT dash has brought a whole bunch of features to the affordable end of the motorcycle spectrum. This TFT dash can be paired with smartphones for notification alerts, weather forecast as well as turn-by-turn navigation. A neat feature that comes with this TFT dash is when the low-fuel warning light comes on, the bike will automatically navigate to the nearest petrol pump.

Another feature not seen in this space before is voice recognition, enabling one to control the parameters of navigation or music by simply telling the motorcycle to do so.

Mechanically, the bike remains unchanged. The TVS Raider 125 continues to be powered by the oil-cooled, 124.8cc single-cylinder engine making 11.4hp at 7,5000rpm and 11.2 Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and has two power modes: Power and Eco. Suspension duties are taken care of by a telescopic fork and monoshock, and the Raider runs on 17-inch cast alloy wheels. The Raider 125 equipped with the TFT dash can only be had with a disc brake at the front.

Priced at ₹99,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi), this makes the updated Raider 125 one of the most affordable bikes in India to have a TFT dash. The TFT-equipped variant can be had in two colours, black and yellow. Its chief rival is the Hero Glamour XTEC, which is priced ₹10,000 lower than the TVS at ₹89,438. The pricing for this top-spec Raider 125 is introductory, which means it is likely to go up in the future.