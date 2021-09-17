Motoring

TVS presents its new Raider 125

TVS has launched its new 124cc commuter, the Raider 125. The price for the drum-brake variant start at ₹ 77,500, while the disc brake-equipped variant, comes at ₹ 85,469 (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Sporty styling elements are among the main aspects buyers look for in this space and TVS has delivered. The funky headlight, muscular tank, sharp belly-pan and split-seat set up are the major takeaways when it comes to design. The minimalist LED tail-light is also unique.

Powering the Raider 125 is a 124.8cc, fuel injected, air-cooled engine making 11.4hp and 11.2Nm of of torque at 6,000rpm. The unit is paired with a five-speed gearbox and has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 67kpl.

Suspension duty is handled by a telescopic fork and a monoshock. The latter is gas-charged and offers five steps of preload adjustment. Braking, meanwhile, is carried out by a 240mm disc up front and a 130mm drum at the rear on the more expensive variant. The bike comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends.

The Raider 125 comes equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster. It has all the basic readouts you expect from a motorcycle in this segment and a gear position indicator. The company has also said there will be an optional TFT screen featuring Bluetooth connectivity in a few months. The right-hand side switchgear allows you to toggle between Eco and Power modes. There is also has storage space located under the pillion seat.

