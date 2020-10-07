TVS Ntorq: Improved fuel-efficiency, high-speed stability

07 October 2020 17:31 IST

The Ntorq sits at high speeds comfortably and will outperform most of its rivals in twisty sections

The 125cc scooter segment was impacted in a big way after the TVS Ntorq arrived. It wasn’t perfect, and while the Ntorq was renowned for its fun factor, it achieved this by compromising in other areas. Has the latest update taken care of this?

The scooter still uses the same 124.8cc, aircooled, single-cylinder, three-valve engine. It even makes the same 9.4hp and 10.5Nm of torque, although peak power is made 500rpm earlier than the BS4 model. The big change for BS6 is the fuelling method: the scooter now uses fuel injection. Enthusiasts will be happy to know that the reworked catalytic converter has not affected the Ntorq’s throaty exhaust note. What they won’t be happy to know, though, is that the scooter is now slower by a small, but noticeable amount. In our tests, 60kph comes up nearly 1sec slower than the BS4 model (at 9.06sec) while 80kph takes 2secs longer on the BS6 Ntorq.

Specifications Engine 124.7cc, single-cylinder, fuel injected

Power 9.4hp at 7000rpm

Torque 10.5Nm at 5500rpm

Weight (kg) 118kg

Length (mm) 1861mm

Width (mm) 710mm

Height (mm) 1164mm

Wheel base (mm) 1285mm

Ground Clearance (mm) 155mm

Fuel Tank capacity (lts) 5.8 litres

Front wheel (inch) 12-inch

Front Tyre 100/80 R12

Rear wheel (inch) 12-inch

Rear Tyre 110/80 R12

The BS4 Ntorq had an exciting urgency to its power delivery that the BS6 unit lacks. The acceleration now seems a little more linear and the scooter no longer surges at 50kph like it used to.

We spent a year with the BS4 Ntorq and found it could be quite inefficient if ridden aggressively. Our official BS4 fuel-efficiency test figure was 45kpl in the city where we maintained an average speed of around 25kph; on the highway, the older scooter gave 49.1kpl. The BS6 scooter now returns 52.6kpl in the city and 57.6kpl on the highway.

At 118kg, the BS6 Ntorq 125 weighs 2kg more than the model it replaces. It has large, 12-inch wheels at both ends, shod with wider rubber than its rivals, and this results in really impressive handling and high-speed stability. The Ntorq sits at high speeds comfortably and will outperform most of its rivals in twisty sections. The scooter also doesn’t compromise on ride quality with the suspension having a soft and supple feel.

The scooter, however, continues to be really spacious. The tall handlebar and low seat height give even riders above 6ft enough room. The seat, however, continues to be a little too soft for our liking, and isn’t long enough towards the rear. The brakes continue to impress, and the large front disc offers good feedback as well.

Not much has changed when it comes to styling since its launch. What TVS did do is add a ‘Race Edition’, which is essentially a unique colour scheme. Available in red or yellow, it gets sporty-looking graphics and body-coloured panels. The Race Edition is also the only one that gets the impressive LED headlight, which features a unique T-shaped DRL. The beam is stronger than the halogen-powered headlight. You will also find an OBD port under the seat mainly for diagnostics at the service centre.

What continues to deserve special mention is the Ntorq’s digital dash. It is the same as before and displays a lot of information, thereby continues continues to remain the best in its class.

The Ntorq continues to be a fun and well-equipped scooter that comes at a fair price. At ₹74,365, the Race Edition costs around ₹2,500 more than the standard disc-brake-equipped variant. If you are okay with the loud colour scheme, it’s the variant we recommend.