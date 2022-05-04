TVS Ntorq 125 XT launched

May 04, 2022 10:22 IST

TVS has launched a new variant of the NTorq 125 — XT. Priced at ₹ 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it costs ₹ 14,000 more than the next most expensive version, the quick and fun NTorq Race XP.

This version sports a hybrid design, featuring a TFT screen accompanied by an LCD display. The system on the XT displays social media notifications, food delivery tracking information, weather forecasts and AQI data, with cricket and football scores, while you are waiting at a signal. This is also the first version of the NTorq to feature the company’s IntelliGo stop-start system.

In addition to these, you also get voice assist (which TVS says has been improved), call and SMS alerts and turn-by-turn navigation. What is new on this front is that the profile image of the incoming caller will now be shown on the TFT screen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is also worth noting that the 124.8cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine on the XT is in a milder state of tune, and not a powerful set-up offered on the Race XP. This means there is 9.38hp and 10.5Nm for the XT, compared to the Race XP’s 10.2hp and 10.8Nm.

To help differentiate this new variant visually, TVS has given the XT a striking blue and neon yellow colour scheme, as well as a new design for the 12-inch alloy wheels. There is only a single version of the XT available, equipped with a 220mm front disc brake.