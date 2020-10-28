TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad edition launched

28 October 2020 15:38 IST

TVS has launched the new Ntorq 125 SuperSquad Edition at a price of ₹83,327 (ex-showroom). The SuperSquad Edition scooters feature cosmetic additions inspired by Marvel’s Avengers. The Ntorq 125 SuperSquad Edition is available in three colour schemes — Invincible Red, Stealth Black and Combat Blue with unique graphics and themes — inspired by Iron Man, Black Panther and Captain America respectively.

Inspired by Black Panther, the Stealth Black features purple accents, the ‘Wakanda Forever’ salute symbol and a number 66, denoting the year the character was introduced in the Marvel Universe.

Similarly, the Invincible Red scheme replicates the iconic red and gold colourway of Iron Man. The sides of the front apron feature the Iron Man helmet while the rear panels have decals of the arc reactor and the Mark XXIX encryption which signifies Fiddler, Iron Man’s 29th suit, along with the number 63 indicating the year (1963) when the character was first introduced.

The Combat Blue scheme wears Captain America’s blue, white and red colours, sports the number 41 to signify the year (1941) when Captain America was introduced in the Marvel Universe and his shield at the front of the scooter. The side panels also feature a ‘Super Soldier’ sticker.

Interestingly, the TVS Connect App of the SuperSquad edition scooters also get a customised UI. The Scooters also get the LED headlamp from the NTorq Race Edition.

The Ntorq 125 SuperSquad Edition scooters are mechanically identical to their standard variants and the differences are solely cosmetic.