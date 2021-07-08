TVS launches new Ntorq 125 Race XP

08 July 2021 16:38 IST

The TVS Ntorq Race XP is the latest variant to join the Ntorq 125 line-up and is priced at ₹83,275. Unlike the other variants, the Race XP gets revisions to the engine, and makes a claimed 10.2hp and 10.8 Nm of torque - up 0.8hp and 0.3Nm over the other models. The Race XP is also lighter than the other Ntorq variants with a kerb weight of 116kg as against 118kg.

As a result, this version of the scooter has a claimed top speed that is higher, at 98kph, and the company says it has excellent acceleration in Race mode. The other riding mode, Street, is said to be ideal at slower speeds and it promises to increase fuel efficiency numbers.

TVS has also updated the user interface of the TVS Connect mobile application for this scooter. It will now accept over 15 different voice commands, ranging from launching navigation to changing modes, through any connected Bluetooth listening device. Lastly, it also features a new three-tone colour scheme and red-coloured alloy wheels.

