TVS launches neo-retro motorcycle Ronin

TVS has launched the Ronin neo-retro motorcycle in India, which is priced from ₹ 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new TVS Ronin is available in three variants — Ronin SS (₹ 1.49 lakh), Ronin DS (₹ 1.56 lakh) and Ronin TD (₹ 1.69-1.71 lakh). TVS’ new motorcycle is powered by a 20hp, 225cc engine.

In terms of design, the new TVS Ronin takes the shape of a retro-styled, scrambler-and-cafe racer motorcycle. Up front, the Ronin features a round headlight with a T-shaped LED DRL inside, and an offset, single-pod instrument cluster. TVS has also given the bike a single-piece seat, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, blacked-out engine casings, a large belly pan and an all-black exhaust system with a silver-coloured tip on the end-can. TVS has also said it will be offering a host of customisation options with the Ronin, although it has not specified what those options are.

Colour options on the SS variant include Lightning Black and Magma Red, while the DS can be had in Delta Blue and Stargaze Black shades. The top-of-the-range Ronin TD will be available in Galactic Grey and Dawn Orange.

As far as features go, the new Ronin is equipped with LED lighting all round, a USB charger and TVS’ Smart Xonnect Bluetooth connectivity system which offers call and message alerts, turn-by-turn navigation and voice assistance features. It also gets two modes for the ABS — urban and rain, and an assist-and-slipper clutch

The new TVS Ronin is powered by a 225.9cc, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine that puts out 20.4hp at 7750rpm and 19.93Nm at 3750rpm. The new engine features an oil cooler and an integrated starter generator with 5-speed unit gearbox. Suspension duties on the new TVS Ronin are handled by a golden, 41mm USD Showa fork up front and a gas-charged monoshock at the back. The bike rides on alloy wheels that are shod with dual-purpose tyres, with the front being a 110/70-17 and the rear being a 130/70-17. The braking is taken care of by discs at both ends, with dual-channel ABS featuring on the top variant. The TVS Ronin has a wheelbase of 1357mm and a kerb weight of 160kg.

Given that the TVS Ronin does not conform to any particular style of motorcycle, it will have to contend with a wide variety of rivals. The Ronin sits between bikes like the Yamaha FZ-X, Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda H’ness CB350, as well as the Bajaj Pulsar 250s and Dominar 250.