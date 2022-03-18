TVS launches Bluetooth-equipped Jupiter

TVS has launched Jupiter ZX with its SMARTXONNECT Bluetooth system, priced at ₹ 80,973 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It costs ₹ 3,000 more than the non-Bluetooth-equipped version.

After the erstwhile Grande edition, the range-topping ZX becomes the second variant of the Jupiter to be enabled with Bluetooth, while also getting the Voice Assist feature.

The fully digital instrument console can now display navigation data and call/SMS alerts once a phone has been paired to the system. If a wired or wireless headset is also part of the equation, then users can give voice commands to the scooter to carry out various functions, including navigating to the nearest petrol pump or adjusting the screen’s brightness.

To help tell the Jupiter ZX variant apart, TVS has given it unique inner apron panels finished in silver. It also gets a small grab rail-mounted backrest that is otherwise only seen on the Classic variant. The seat continues to be a dual-tone design, but gets different colours compared to the rest of the Jupiter range.