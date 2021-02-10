Auto snippet Motoring

TVS Jupiter with start-stop technology launched

The TVS Jupiter has become the bike maker’s first model to receive the company’s new TVS intelliGO stop-start technology. The system has been introduced on the Jupiter ZX Disc variant, priced at ₹ 72,347 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The intelliGO system works much like the silent-start-stop systems seen on some Honda and Hero two-wheeler offerings. However, the introduction of this technology on the Jupiter makes it the first 110cc scooter to get the feature.

It is powered by a 110cc engine developing 7.5hp at 7,000rpm and 8.4Nm at 5500rpm. The Jupiter’s system targets fuel economy and the company claims that it is 15% more efficient than the model it replaces.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2021 3:52:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/tvs-jupiter-with-start-stop-technology-launched/article33797250.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY