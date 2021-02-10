TVS Jupiter with start-stop technology launched

The TVS Jupiter has become the bike maker’s first model to receive the company’s new TVS intelliGO stop-start technology. The system has been introduced on the Jupiter ZX Disc variant, priced at ₹ 72,347 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The intelliGO system works much like the silent-start-stop systems seen on some Honda and Hero two-wheeler offerings. However, the introduction of this technology on the Jupiter makes it the first 110cc scooter to get the feature.

It is powered by a 110cc engine developing 7.5hp at 7,000rpm and 8.4Nm at 5500rpm. The Jupiter’s system targets fuel economy and the company claims that it is 15% more efficient than the model it replaces.