TVS iQube sells over 50,000 units since launch

January 25, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

The updated TVS iQube went on sale in May 2022 and the company claims that it has sold over 50,000 units of the electric scooter so far. The uptick in sales can be attributed not only to the TVS iQube’s abilities as an easy-to-ride EV, but also the expansion in sales network across India. We also found the TVS iQube S to be the best in the market during our comprehensive electric scooter test.

The TVS iQube is currently available in two variants — the standard and S — with a 3.4kWh battery that offers a claimed range of 100km. The TVS iQube ST is the new top-end variant and it gets a larger 5.1kWh battery pack, which translates to a claimed range of 140km. In addition, the TVS iQube ST has a larger boot and colour TFT touchscreen display.