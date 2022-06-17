TVS hikes prices of Apache, Raider this month

June 17, 2022 10:37 IST

TVS has increased the prices of certain Apache models as well as the Raider 125 commuter motorcycle for the month of June. The model with the largest price hike this month is the Apache RR310 supersport motorcycle.

Although there are no mechanical or cosmetic changes, prices for TVS’ KTM RC 390 rival have gone up by ₹ 5,000 this month. As such, the Apache RR310 is now priced at ₹ 2.65 lakh. As for the rest of the Apache range, the RTR 160 4V gets a price hike of ₹ 1,350 across all its versions. The Apache RTR 160 4V is currently available in Drum, Disc, Bluetooth and Special Edition versions, with the range now starting at ₹ 1,20,728 and going up till ₹ 1,26,925.

Meanwhile, the bigger RTR sibling, the 200 4V, sees a price increase of ₹ 1,500 across the range. TVS’ Apache RTR 200 4V is offered in two versions — one with single-channel ABS and the other with dual-channel ABS. The Apache RTR 200 4V range now starts at ₹ 1,39,690 and goes up till ₹ 1,44,740. Much like the RR310, the two Apache RTR motorcycles remain unchanged.

The company has also increased prices of the Raider 125 by ₹ 1,900, albeit just for the disc variant. The Raider 125 Drum variant sees no change in price (₹ 84,573). The Raider 125, which was Autocar India’s Bike of the Year for 2022, now costs ₹ 90,989 with the disc brake. Despite the price hike, the motorcycle remains the same as before.