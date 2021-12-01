Motoring

TVS’ Apache RTR 200 4V gets new LED headlamp

TVS has updated the Apache RTR 200 4V with a new LED headlamp. The move comes after the manufacturer updated the popular RTR 160 4V in early October.

The new LED headlamp features a less polarising DRL design, with the quizzical eyebrow LEDs being replaced by a new LED strip that runs across the centre of the headlamp

The rest of the motorcycle continues as before, with the 197.75cc, four-valve, air- and oil-cooled motor producing 20.82hp and 17.25Nm of torque. The RTR 200 4V comes with numerous segment-first features, including three riding modes, preload adjustability for the front fork, Bluetooth connectivity and adjustable hand levers.

The bike continues to be available in two variants — single-channel and dual-channel ABS. The same three colours are available, namely Gloss Black, Matte Blue and Pearl White. The base model is priced at ₹ 1,33,840 while the top model costs ₹ 1,38,890 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). This presents a small price hike of roughly ₹ 800 per model over the outgoing version.


