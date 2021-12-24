TVS Apache RTR 165 RP introduced

24 December 2021 17:27 IST

TVS has launched its first offering under its Race Performance sub-brand – the Apache RTR 165 RP. The bike is priced at ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The most notable change on the model is the heavily reworked engine. It now uses a 164.9 cc, four-valve, single-cylinder engine that makes 19.2hp at 10,000rpm and 14.2Nm of torque at 8,750rpm. For reference, the RTR 160 4V makes 17.5hp at 9,250 rpm and 14.73Nm at 7,250rpm. The power figure of the RTR 165 RP is much higher than any other 160cc motorcycle on sale in India.

TVS has said the 165 RP features 15 % bigger valves controlled by Hi-Lift Hi-Duration cams and dual spring actuators for racier engine performance. Other changes come in the form of a revised bore stroke ratio of 1.37 that allows free-revving up to the redline and a new dome piston for a higher compression ratio.

The bike also gets a slipper clutch, adjustable brake and clutch levers. It continues to use the 5-speed gearbox. Other mechanical components like the frame and brakes appear to be identical to the RTR 160 4V. TVS has said The suspension has been retuned, but for this bike. It misses out on the adjustable suspension the RTR 200 4V is available with. At 148kg, it weighs 2 kilograms more than the rear disc brake-equipped RTR 160 4V.

While the design is the same as the RTR 160 4V, it does feature a unique colour scheme and seat cover. TVS has also said that the model will be limited to 200 units.