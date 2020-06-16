Turbo-petrol cars under ₹10 lakh

For those seeking a practical and affordable family car with a sporty character, we have listed all the turbo-charged petrol offerings on sale in India for under ₹10 lakh, excluding taxes and insurance.

Tata Nexon

Tata’s compact SUV got a 10hp power boost with its upgrade to BS-VI emission norms. The Nexon petrol’s new 120hp output makes it one of the most powerful options on this list. The compact SUV is available in the most number of variants under ₹10 lakh, including a 6-speed AMT (automatic) XMA version and the XZ+ variant, which packs in ESP, traction control and hill-start assist. As an added plus, The Nexon is rated five stars in Global NCAP crash tests.

Tata Nexon Sub-₹10 lakh variants

XE ₹6.95 lakh

XM ₹7.70 lakh

XMA ₹8.30 lakh

XZ ₹8.70 lakh

XZ+ ₹9.50 lakh

Skoda Rapid

With an aggressive starting price of ₹7.49 lakh, the updated Skoda Rapid is a proper three-box mid-size sedan. There is no stinting in the engine compartment either, as the Rapid is now powered by a new-age direct-injection, turbo-petrol engine. The 110hp engine promises ample performance and should help make the Rapid an entertaining drive. As ever, the Rapid’s strong build and practical nature holds appeal.

Skoda Rapid Sub-₹10 lakh variants

Rider ₹7.49 lakh

Ambition ₹9.99 lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai has spiced up the hatchback’s appeal by plonking in a 100hp turbo-petrol engine. Its power figure is promising, with an ARAI fuel economy figure of 20.3kpl. Available only in mid-spec, the Turbo is ₹1.35 lakh pricier than most 1.2-litre petrol variants.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios sub-₹10 lakh variants

Sportz ₹7.70 lakh

Volkswagen Polo

Out goes the old 1.2-litre TSI and in comes the new 1.0-litre TSI. The good news? The drop in displacement hasn’t been accompanied by a drop in power. The 1.0’s 110hp power figure is actually 5hp up on the old 1.2 TSI unit, while peak torque is unchanged, at 175Nm. A 6-speed manual is standard fit, and you also have the option of a 6-speed torque converter (automatic). The Polo 1.0 TSI is entertaining to drive and feels well put together, but it isn’t the best-equipped or the most spacious car for the money.

Volkswagen Polo Sub-₹10 lakh variants

Highline Plus ₹8.02 lakh

Highline Plus AT ₹9.13 lakh

GT ₹9.60 lakh

Mahindra XUV300

Powered by Mahindra’s first-ever turbo-petrol engine, the XUV300 gets its fundamentals right, and strikes the right balance between comfort and sportiness. The 1.2 petrol isn’t a high-revving engine, but it offers the most pulling power; its 200Nm figure is the highest among the cars on this list. The XUV300 is the only car equipped with all-wheel disc brakes and you would also be happy to know it is the highest-rated Indian car, as per Global NCAP’s safety test.

Mahindra XUV300 Sub-₹10 lakh variants

W4 ₹8.30 lakh

W6 ₹9.15 lakh

Hyundai Venue

The Venue ushered in Hyundai’s turbo-petrol push and today the 120hp, 1.0 Turbo GDI variant accounts for 75% of the compact SUV’s total petrol volumes. Producing 120hp, the engine sure has the right headline number. For ₹10 lakh, you can get a Venue Turbo with a dual-clutch transmission or a manual in the higher SX trim that gets a sunroof.

Hyundai Venue Sub-₹10 lakh variants

S MT ₹8.46 lakh

S DCT ₹9.60 lakh

SX MT ₹9.79 lakh

Hyundai Aura

Powered by the same 100hp engine as the Grand i10 Nios Turbo, the Aura is the only turbo-petrol compact sedan in the market. A derivative of the hatchback, the Aura shares most of the strengths and features of the Grand i10 Nios, but it goes a step further in practicality by offering a large 402-litre boot. The turbo commands a premium of ₹1.35 lakh over a comparable Aura 1.2-litre petrol SX variant.

Hyundai Aura Sub-₹10 lakh variants

SX+ ₹8.55 lakh

Volkswagen Vento

The Volkswagen Vento uses the same TSI engine as the updated Polo and Rapid. Only two of the updated Vento’s six variants are priced under ₹10 lakh, both of which come with 6-speed manual transmissions. Despite its decade-old underpinnings, the Vento remains one of the nicest cars to drive in its segment. As ever, its solid build will appeal to buyers.

Volkswagen Vento Sub-₹10 lakh variants

Trendline ₹8.86 lakh

Comfortline Plus ₹10 lakh