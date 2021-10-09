Triumph’s new Tiger Sport 660 revealed

09 October 2021 16:02 IST

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed its new Tiger Sport 660 adventure tourer. The bike is quite a departure from the current Tiger’s design philosophy with a sharp and sporty-looking half-fairing that holds twin LED headlights. The fuel tank has grown to 17 litres — from the 14 litres in the Trident — and the bike gets a new digital display with a small colour TFT section.

The side and tail angles are more familiar to the Trident, but the bigger fairing will give the Tiger Sport 660 a stronger sense of presence. There are three colour combinations available — Lucerne Blue and Sapphire Black, Korosi Red and Graphite and a minimalist Graphite and Black option.

Features wise, the Tiger Sport 660 gets self-cancelling indicators, dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control and two riding modes — Road and Rain. Triumph says there are over 40 homologated accessories, including specially designed panniers and a large top box.

Advertising

Advertising

The Tiger Sport 660 uses the steel main frame from the Trident, but the subframe is now different to accommodate the extra load that this bike is designed to carry. The swingarm is a little longer as well and the wheelbase has gone up by 11mm. Triumph says that the seat has been redone for better comfort. The bike has a seat height of 835mm.

The Tiger Sport 660 gets 150mm of suspension travel at both ends, compared with 120mm and 133.5mm of front and rear travel on the Trident.

The suspension components are made by Showa, with a non-adjustable 41mm USD fork and a pre-load adjustable shock with a remote preload adjuster. The rest of the chassis components, including the 17-inch wheels, Nissin brakes and Michelin Road 5 tyres are shared with the Trident.

The 660cc three-cylinder is nearly identical to the Trident and produces the same 81hp and 64Nm. The internal gear ratios and final drive ratio are untouched, but Triumph says there are some small differences in the overall tuning for this application. As with the Trident, the six-speed gearbox can be optioned with an up/down quickshifter.

The new Tiger Sport 660 is expected to launch in India around March-April 2022.