Triumph reveals new Tiger 1200

Triumph has revealed the new Tiger 1200 ahead of the bike going on sale globally. The new Tiger 1200 will be offered in two model ranges — the road-biased GT and off-road focused Rally ranges — with both additionally available as ‘Explorer’ models, which come with a larger 30-litre fuel tank, against the standard 20-litre tank.

There are five variants in total — GT, GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro and Rally Explorer. The new Tiger 1200 uses a brand new chassis that now weighs 5.5kg less. The bike now uses a new ‘tri-link’ swingarm and shaft drive setup to help reduce weight over it’s predecessor’s single-sided swingarm. Triumph says that overall weight savings have made the bike up to 25kgs lighter.

The new 1200’s design is reminiscent of the Tiger 900s and the new windscreen is designed to be adjustable by one hand. The handlebar is now 20mm wider than before and the Explorer’s handlebars will be 16mm higher.

Triumph claims better wind protection than the earlier model, less engine heat to be felt by the rider and more spacious seats. The whole bike has been designed to be slimmer and this can also be seen in the exhaust that sits close to the bike. The seat height is adjustable on both models, ranging from 850-870mm on the GT and 875-895mm on the Rally. An optional 20mm lower seat is also available.

All the models now get electronically-controlled Showa semi-active suspension as standard. This system allows nine levels of damping adjustment between Comfort and Sport, and also allows the rider to electronically set the spring preload.

On the GT model range, the suspension travel is set at 200mm at both ends, while this increases to 220mm for the Rally models. The GT runs on alloy wheels spanning 19-inches at the front and 18-inches at the back. The Rally, meanwhile, is on a 21-inch/18-inch tubeless spoked wheel combination.

Braking is handled by Brembo Stylema calipers clamping down on twin 320mm rotors. The Tiger 1200 uses Magura radial master cylinders for its front brake and clutch.

As far as features go, the Tiger 1200s are brimming with tech. The Explorer models get a standard fit radar system that offers a blind spot and lane change warning system. A new 7-inch TFT display comes with MyTriumph connectivity, which brings in audio and GoPro control. Full LED lighting is standard and all models from the GT Pro onwards, get lean sensitive cornering lights.

There are up to six riding modes based on the variant, with the base GT getting three — Rain, Road and Sport. Cornering ABS and traction control are standard while all models upwards of the GT Pro get an up/down quickshifter, hill hold, cruise control, heated grips and a centre stand.

In addition, the Explorer models get a tyre-pressure monitoring system and heated rider and pillion seats. All models get a keyless start system. Powering the new 1200 is a 1,160cc, three-cylinder engine that features a new T-Plane firing sequence. It produces 150hp and 130Nm, up 9hp over the outgoing model. Like the Tiger 900, this engine uses twin, side-mounted radiators.