Triumph opens pre-bookings for Street Triple

December 16, 2022 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST

Triumph India has opened pre-bookings for the 2023 Triumph Street Triple, ahead of its launch in March 2023. Prospective customers can reserve the new Street Triple by paying the booking amount of ₹50,000 at their nearest Triumph dealership. The company says deliveries of the 2023 Triumph Street Triple will commence in April 2023.

Triumph has made a raft of cosmetic and mechanical changes to the Street Triple range.India will only receive the Street Triple R and RS models — the limited-run Moto 2 Edition, will not be available here.

Beginning with the design, Triumph has made a few tweaks to make the bike appear sharper and more aggressive. It gets a new fly screen above its characteristic bug-eyed headlight, the fuel tank has shrunk to 15 litres from the previous bike’s 17; the fuel tank extensions have been reprofiled as well. There are subtle tweaks to the tail section, and in the case of the RS, it is a little more upswept than the R’s.

Moving on to the engine, the 765cc, inline-triple in the R makes 120hp, while the same engine in the RS makes 130hp. Peak torque has risen to 80Nm and remains the same across all variants.

Triumph has also revised the gearing, as well as the final drive, to improve responsiveness and acceleration. A new, freer-flowing exhaust is said to offer the characteristic inline-triple sound that the Street Triple is famous for. Also, all variants get an up-down quickshifter as standard.

When it comes to electronics, cornering ABS and traction control systems are now standard across the range and can be tailored as per rider preference. As for the Ride modes, these too have been optimised, with the R variant now featuring four settings — Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable. The RS has an additional Track mode. The company says it has added more dynamic throttle maps in Road, Sport and Track modes for more responsiveness.

All the settings for the electronics can be accessed via a 5.0-inch TFT display on the RS while the base R version makes do with a more basic Trident-esque display.

Moving to the suspension components, the R has a 41mm Showa USD fork and monoshock, while the RS gets a Showa 41mm USD Big Piston fork and an Ohlins monoshock. Similarly, when it comes to the brakes, the RS gets the Brembo Stylemas, while the R makes do with the lower-spec Brembo M4.32 callipers.