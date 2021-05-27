Triumph launches two special-edition Scramblers

27 May 2021 16:42 IST

Triumph Motorcycles has launched two limited-edition Scramblers in India — the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen and the Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm. The two bikes are priced at ₹13.75 lakh and ₹ 9.65 lakh, respectively, and are limited to just 25 units each in India.

Based on the Scrambler 1200 XE, the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen pays tribute to the legendary movie star and motorcyclist, and is inspired by the competition-spec Triumph TR6 that McQueen used in a jump sequence in the 1963 movie, The Great Escape.

The bike gets unique design touches such as a new competition green paint, hand-painted gold lining, gold heritage Triumph logos, brushed foil knee pads, a brushed aluminium Monza-style fuel cap, a brushed steel tank strap along with unique Steve McQueen branding. The bike also gets a radiator guard and crash protection around the engine as standard.

Power comes from a 1,200cc, parallel-twin engine that develops 90hp and 110Nm.

Each bike will be individually numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity, bearing the VIN number and signatures of Triumph’s CEO, Nick Bloor, and of Chad McQueen, son of Steve McQueen.

The Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm Edition pays homage to Triumph’s adventures in the deserts of the Baja Peninsula, Barstow and El Mirage to the Mojave.

Mechanically, the limited-edition motorcycle is identical to the standard 2021 Street Scrambler 900, albeit with a few differences. This includes a unique Sandstorm colourway, with Matt Storm Grey and Ironstone highlights on the tank.

The Sandstorm edition also gets a headlight grille, high-mount front mudguard, rubber grip pads on the tank and a tail tidy unit that incorporates an LED tail-light and the number plate; on the standard motorcycle these come as accessories.

Each motorcycle will come with a unique personalised certificate of authenticity.