Triumph India launches new Goldline edition Bonneville, Street Scramblers

Triumph has launched the new Goldline editions for its Bonneville and Street Scrambler range in India. These motorcycles feature special two-tone colours, hand-painted gold pinstripes and gold logos.

The gold pinstripes on the bikes are hand-painted by Triumph’s in-house paint shop specialists. The gold line separates the point where the two-colour base scheme joins. The artist uses a special soft-bristled sword-liner and applies the line, usually in one continuous stroke. Once the pinstripe is painted, a clear coat of lacquer is applied to protect the paint against the elements.

Price of the Triumph Goldline, (ex showroom) Street Scrambler 900 (₹9.95 lakh)

Bonneville T100 (₹10.09 lakh)

Bonneville T120 (₹11.79 lakh)

Bonneville T120 Black (₹ 11.79 lakh)

Bonneville Bobber (₹12.75 lakh)

Bonneville Speedmaster (₹12.75 lakh)

Triumph has included six motorcycles as part of its Goldline range. It begins with the Street Scrambler 900, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, T120 Black, Bobber and Speedmaster. The T100, for instance, has a silver ice base colour with contrasting green panel stripes. The Bonneville T100 logo is finished in a white and gold colourway and an accessory fly screen is available as well. The Bonneville Bobber Goldline edition, on the other hand, has a bright, Carnival Red colour on the fuel tank, twin black stripes and brushed foil knee pads.

The Goldline Editions will be available at all Triumph showrooms for a year only.