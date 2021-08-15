Tried and tested

15 August 2021 00:06 IST

Is the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 a value-for-money motorcycle? Are there any reliability issues I should know about?Roshan Remani, Trivandrum

The Royal Enfield 650 twins brought along big changes to the company in the way that its products are developed and tested. The result is that the 650 twins have proved to be reliable with no significant issues being reported. The bikes are worth the money.

I am looking for a bike that I can use for touring. I have tested the Bajaj Pulsar 220F, Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250, and the Jawa. Please advise which I should consider.Rajiv Bhalla, Delhi

Of the bikes you have mentioned, the Yamaha FZ25 packs the best combination of comfort, performance and value. You can also consider the Bajaj Dominar 250 that is large, comfortable and has a smooth engine with good performance.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in

