Toyota’s Hilux pick-up to roll out in January

Toyota will launch the Hilux pick-up truck in India in January. The new Hilux pickup shares its underpinnings with the Innova Crysta and Fortuner, but at 5.3m, it is considerably longer than both the aforementioned models.

The Hilux for India will also sport a distinct design, with a large hexagonal front grille, flanked by swept-back headlamps with LED DRLs. Viewed in profile, its length becomes even more apparent, though the flared wheel arches, body cladding and side step give the pickup truck a rugged look. The rear styling, like most pickup trucks, is quite simple, though the sculpted tail-lights do add some character. The Indian market will get a double-cab version of the Hilux, but it remains to be seen if Toyota will also introduce a single-cab version targeting commercial buyers.

Toyota is expected to equip the Hilux with several interior components from the locally produced Innova and Fortuner, in order to help save costs. Given that the Hilux is dimensionally similar to the Fortuner, expect it to carry the same dashboard design and seats. The pickup truck is also expected to use an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

While Toyota is yet to confirm the powertrain options for the Indian market, the Hilux is expected to feature the 150hp, 2.4-litre diesel engine from the Innova and two-wheel drive on the base level variants, and get the Fortuner’s 204hp, 2.8-litre diesel engine with two-or four-wheel drive on the top-spec model. What are the gearbox options Toyota offers remains to be seen.

In terms of rivals, the only direct competition for the Hilux will come from the Isuzu Hi-Lander and V-Cross, priced between ₹ 18.05 lakh and ₹ 25.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which are the only other pickup trucks targeted at lifestyle buyers.