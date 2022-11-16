Toyota’s Brezza based Urban Cruiser discontinued; replacement unlikely

November 16, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

Toyota India has discontinued the Urban Cruiser SUV, which was based on the previous generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The carmaker has delisted the Urban Cruiser from its website, and with no replacement planned or in the works. This seems like the end for the Maruti-based Urban Cruiser.

Toyota, however, still has the Urban Cruiser Hyryder on sale and there could be a SUV badged Urban Cruiser in the future. For now, however, Toyota is unlikely to rebadge or restyle the new Maruti Brezza, which was launched earlier this year.

The primary reason for dropping the SUV is because Toyota feels the cost premium of a new Urban Cruiser after settling with Suzuki, would bring its price in close proximity to the larger and more premium Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The now-discontinued Urban Cruiser was priced at a premium of ₹5,000 to ₹15,000 over the then Vitara Brezza.

The new Brezza has also moved a notch higher in its pricing and now is priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹13.80 lakh (ex-showroom). In fact, top-end variants are pricier by nearly ₹2.50 lakh over its predecessor.

