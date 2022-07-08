Toyota used car outlet launched in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has opened a new pre-owned car outlet — Toyota Used Car Outlet (TUCO) — in Bengaluru, making it the latest carmaker to join the list of manufacturers selling pre-owned cars directly to customers.

TUCO, instead of being a dealer facility, will be operated directly by Toyota under their existing pre-owned car channel — Toyota U Trust — and the carmaker claims it will offer factory level quality in the refurbished car.

TUCO will only deal in the purchase and sale of used Toyota models, after they have completed a detailed 203-point inspection at Toyota’s workshop, prior to undergoing complete refurbishment based on the company’s global vehicle quality standards.

The carmaker has positioned TUCO as a one-stop solution for all value-added services of a Toyota used-car buying experience, such as finance (from Toyota Financial Services India), RTO assistance and insurance, with offering accessories. “We aim to create a transparent and reliable used-car market for Toyota customers across India,” said Vikram Kirloskar, vice chairman, TKM.

Each car will be certified by Toyota after documentation, quality level and vehicle history checks, before being refurbished. Cars meeting all parameters will be certified to be sold through TUCO, and receive a certification, attractive warranty and other value-added services.

The TUCO facility will also be digitally integrated so potential buyers can conduct a virtual evaluation of the car they are interested in before walking into the showroom. The digital medium will provide information about vehicle age, ownership sequence and mileage to arrive at a ballpark value.

TKM’s used-car programme is available through its dealers in 111 cities across India, and only intakes pre-owned cars which are less than seven years old or have driven a maximum of 1,50,000km. The refurbished Toyota cars are offered with a TKM certification, as well as a warranty of two years/30,000km.