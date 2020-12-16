Toyota Urban Cruiser: Spacious interiors, a user-friendly package

In 2019, Toyota re-entered the hatchback segment with the Glanza, a rebadged Maruti Baleno. For its entry into the compact SUV space, Toyota has taken things a bit further with the facelifted Maruti Brezza which it calls the Urban Cruiser.

Toyota has redesigned the front of the Urban Cruiser to give it a distinct identity rather cleverly. While the headlamps and bonnet are shared with the Vitara Brezza, its front grille looks like it has been lifted off a Fortuner, and the styling of its fog lamp housings in the bumper makes it unmistakably a Toyota. And wearing a ‘Spunky Blue’ paint shade, this Toyota comes across as one handsome SUV.

Its boxy side profile is identical to the Maruti, and it is difficult to tell them apart save for their respective brand logos on the wheel hub caps. Logos aside, the chrome bar above the number plate housing reads Urban Cruiser, and even the cladding on the bumper is different.

The interiors of the Urban Cruiser are identical to the Brezza’s; the only change here is the seat colour and the fabric inserts on the door pads, which are brown in colour compared to the Brezza’s grey. The front seats are comfortable and the ergonomics are spot on. The layout is practical with several storage areas. However, the dashboard design appears a bit dated. Rear space is good with ample knee and headroom even for tall passengers. At 328 litres, the boot is quite big and the rear seat can be folded to carry more cargo.

Specifications

Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) ₹8.40-₹11.30 lakh

L/W/H 3995/1790/1640mm

Wheelbase 2500mm

Boot capacity 328 litres

Kerb weight 1115-1150kg

Engine 1462cc, four-cylinder, petrol*

Power 105hp at 6000rpm

Torque 138Nm at 4400rpm

Gearbox 5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT

*Engine gets mild-hybrid system with automatic gearbox option

The Toyota comes only in higher trims and has equipment like automatic LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, 16-inch wheels, 7-inch touchscreen with Android and Apple connectivity and climate control. On the topic of safety, although the Brezza has a 4-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test, the same does not translate for the Urban Cruiser.

Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, shared with the Brezza, the Urban Cruiser doesn’t qualify for the sub-four-metre tax sops due to its larger engine capacity. But this petrol engine holds a distinct advantage compared to its smaller capacity turbo petrol rivals when it comes to on-tap responses. It feels pretty zippy around town and does its commuter duties very well. The light, well-judged clutch, the smooth 5-speed gearbox and light steering add to the ease of driving.

The mid-range performance is quite flat, and you will miss the strong surge usually felt in a turbo-petrol SUV. With its short gearing and crisp throttle responses however, the drivability as well as its highway performance is very respectable.

In a sprint to 100kph, the Urban Cruiser is neck and neck with the more powerful 120hp Hyundai Venue turbo, and it is even quicker than the Hyundai from 20-80kph in third gear by a full second. This petrol engine is silent and vibration free, but while cruising at 100kph in fifth gear, it is fairly audible as it is spinning at 3,000rpm and working a lot harder than rivals which have six gears. Handling is very predictable too. However, for keen drivers its steering feels a bit too light and isn’t as sharp or direct as the Ford Ecosport or the Tata Nexon.

Priced around ₹5,000 - ₹15,000 over a comparable Vitara Brezza, the Toyota Urban Cruiser doesn’t enjoy a price advantage over the Maruti. However, prospective buyers will find value in its longer three year/1,00,000 kilometre standard warranty — compared to Maruti’s two year/40,000 kilometre period — and better service experience. There will also be the lure of the Toyota badge; spacious and comfortable interiors, user-friendly package and the good ride means this is one compact SUV you can’t go wrong with.