Toyota Urban Cruiser launched

Toyota has launched its first compact SUV, the Urban Cruiser in India with prices starting at ₹8.40 lakh. Based on the Maruti Vitara Brezza, the Urban Cruiser is the second shared model between the two companies following the Baleno-based Glanza.

As with the Glanza, there is not a bare-bones ‘base’ variant with the Urban Cruiser and the range instead begins with the pretty well-equipped ‘Mid’ variant. This ‘entry-level’ Urban Cruiser Mid variant is equivalent to the mid-spec Vitara Brezza VXi. Standard features include LED headlights, LED DRLs, LED tail-lights, a 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth, steering-mounted controls, keyless entry and go and auto climate control. The fully-loaded model, additionally, adds in 16-inch alloys, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, an auto-dimming inside rear view mirror, cruise control and automatic wipers.

There is a sole petrol engine on offer, a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated unit, which makes 105hp and 138Nm. The engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox with the latter benefiting from fuel-saving mild-hybrid technology.

Visually, the Urban Cruiser and Vitara Brezza can be differentiated just from the front end, the rear and sides are too similar to tell apart from a distance. The Urban Cruiser's interior is also only slightly different from the Maruti.

Compared to its rivals in the compact SUV segment, the Urban Cruiser is neither the most expensive nor the most affordable. Rivals in the segment include the Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue.