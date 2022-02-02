Toyota Urban Cruiser, Glanza cross the 1 lakh unit sales milestone

02 February 2022 10:27 IST

One lakh units of the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser have been dispatched, since the hatchback went on sale in 2019 and the SUV debuted in 2020. Both models were introduced as part of the alliance between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki.

The Glanza is essentially a rebadged Baleno, built by Maruti and supplied to Toyota. The hatchback is also exported to markets such as South Africa where it is sold as the Toyota Starlet. Around 65,000 units of the Glanza have been dispatched to Indian dealers alone, according to Toyota. With the updated Baleno expected to launch sometime in February, the Glanza will follow suit.

The Urban Cruiser is the second product made by Maruti for Toyota India, and it closely resembles the Vitara Brezza. The Urban Cruiser can be credited for getting Toyota a foot in the competitive, compact SUV market. A heavily updated Brezza is expected to be introduced in the coming months and one can expect a major revamp of the Urban Cruiser to follow. Around 35,000 units of the compact SUV have been dispatched to Toyota dealers so far.

As part of their partnership, Maruti Suzuki also supplies the Ertiga and Ciaz to Toyota, which the latter sells in the South African market as the Rumion and Belta, respectively. Both models are expected to come to India this year.

Additionally, both brands will together enter the highly competitive midsize SUV space in 2022 by introducing their rivals to the Hyundai Creta. Unlike other products, the upcoming midsize SUV twins will be built by Toyota and supplied to Maruti Suzuki.