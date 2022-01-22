Toyota reveals India-spec Hilux pick-up truck

22 January 2022 08:06 IST

Toyota has taken the covers off the Hilux pick-up truck that is headed for India. Prices for the model, which will be available in two trims — Low and High — will be announced in March. The automaker has officially started bookings for the Hilux, with the amount pegged at a lakh. The Hilux will be assembled from SKD (semi-kicked down) kits at Toyota’s plant in Karnataka.

The pick-up will be sold in India in only a double-cab body style. It measures 5,325mm in length, 1,855mm in width, 1,815mm in height and has a wheelbase of 3,085mm. It is also a tad longer than its only other rival in India — the Isuzu D-max V-Cross. Toyota has picked 18-inch alloy wheels for the Hilux, similar to the Fortuner.

Other things in common with the three-row SUV include a few interior panels and switchgear in the cabin. While the dashboard layout is slightly different, the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, climate controls, instrument cluster, steering wheel and front seats, are all shared with the Fortuner.

Advertising

Advertising

In terms of equipment, the Hilux comes loaded with all-LED headlamps, daytime running lamps, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, tyre angle monitor, active traction control and automated limited slip differential.

The Hilux is underpinned by the IMV ladder-frame chassis that also forms the basis of the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner.

Under the hood, the Hilux gets a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that produces 204hp and 420Nm of torque, with the 6-speed manual gearbox or a 500Nm in case of the 6-speed automatic. Four-wheel drive, with low-range, is offered as standard, as are front and rear electronic differential locks. The Hilux has a water wading capacity of 700mm.