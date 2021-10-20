Toyota releases limited edition of Innova Crysta

20 October 2021 19:14 IST

Toyota has introduced a limited edition of the Innova Crysta. Based on the mid-spec GX trim, this edition is priced identical to the standard variant with prices starting at ₹ 17.18 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The Innova Crysta Limited Edition gets a number of new features, over and above those seen on the GX trim. These include a multi-terrain monitor (360-degree camera), head up display, tyre pressure monitoring system, wireless phone charger, new door ambient lighting with 16 colour options and an air ionizer.

Other features include an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android auto and Apple CarPlay support, electric folding ORVMs, tilt and telescopic steering, ABS, hill start assist and vehicle stability control.

In terms of exterior design, this limited run model looks like the standard Innova Crysta facelift that was launched in India late last year.

Powering the Innova Crysta Limited Edition are the same petrol and diesel engine options available on the standard MPV. The petrol engine is a 166hp, 2.7-litre unit, while the diesel engine is a 150hp, 2.4-liter, four-cylinder unit. Both engines are available with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.