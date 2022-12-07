  1. EPaper
Toyota recalls 1,000 units of Urban Cruiser Hyryder

December 07, 2022 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

Team Autocar

Toyota has issued a recall for 1,000 units of its Urban Cruiser Hyryder, stating a faulty seat belt shoulder height adjuster, which could lead to its disassembly.

However, there have been no reports of the failure of the affected part, till date.

Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by the company and the faulty component will be replaced at their authorised service outlets.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available with two engines — a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol with mild-hybrid that is mated to either a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic; and a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol-hybrid that is mated to an e-CVT (planetary gearbox).

The mild-hybrid is priced between ₹10.48 lakh and ₹17.19 lakh, with the top spec model being the sole variant to get a manual transmission and all-wheel drive. The hybrid range is priced between ₹15.11 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh. Toyota is also gearing up to introduce CNG variants in the days to come.

Toyota manufactures the Urban Cruiser Hyryder at its plant in Bidadi in Karnataka.

