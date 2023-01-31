Toyota re-introduces Crysta; bookings open

January 31, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST

Toyota has re-introduced Innova Crysta in the Indian market with a booking fee of ₹50,000. Prices for the updated Toyota Innova Crysta are expected to be announced shortly. The new Innova Crysta will be sold alongside the recently launched Innova Hycross.

Coming to its looks, the 2023 Innova Crysta remains largely unchanged. In a bid to make the vehicle more SUV-like, Toyota has updated the front fascia, which now comes with a slightly smaller and more prominent front grille and a new front chin. The fog lamp enclosures have also been redesigned. The side profile and alloy wheel design, however, remain the same.

The 2023 iteration will be diesel-only and continues with the 2.4-litre diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, but does not offer an automatic transmission.

This will be the first time Toyota will sell two Innova models together. However, there are clear differences in the powertrain, with the new Innova Crysta being diesel-only and the Innova Hycross getting petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrains.

The 2023 Innova Crysta will be available in four trims — G, GX, VX and the top-spec ZX. All trims, barring the ZX, will be available with either seven or eight-seat layouts, while the ZX comes as a seven-seater only.

The MPV comes with powered driver’s seat adjust, multi-zone climate control, picnic tables for the second row, leather seats for higher variants in multiple colour shades, ambient lighting and one touch tumble feature for the second row seats. Infotainment duties will be carried out by an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

As far as safety features go, the new 2023 Innova Crysta gets seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control and hill start assist. All Innova Crysta variants will now come with three-point seatbelts as standard for all passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT