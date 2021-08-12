Toyota introduces new virtual showroom service

Toyota has launched a virtual showroom feature to further digitalise customer experience. The virtual showroom, which is an end-to-end facilitator, seamlessly enables customers to look at their desired Toyota vehicle online along with booking it directly. It is also integrated with a payment gateway and will facilitate the offers, finance options, loan applications and other value-added services.

The virtual showroom is accessible by logging on to the Toyota Bharat website and can be viewed on any device — smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop.

In the virtual showroom, customers can select a vehicle, get 360-degree external and internal views, check out all the available variants and colour options, switch on the lights, open and close the doors, virtually experience the car in day, night and studio settings, as well as get variant-wise prices.

Customers can also see how the vehicle will look in their garage or portico using augmented reality mode on their smartphones. They can also schedule a test drive or book their vehicle directly from the virtual showroom for delivery either at their nearest dealership or the safe confines of their homes.

TKM says it has integrated all its dealer partners onto the new platform and will soon make the virtual showroom available on their websites too.

Toyota’s entire line-up for the Indian market is available to view, explore and book in the virtual showroom. The range currently consists of the Vellfire, Camry, Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Urban Cruiser and Glanza.