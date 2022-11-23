Toyota Innova Hycross unveiled overseas

November 23, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

Toyota has finally taken the wraps off the all-new Innova Zenix in Indonesia, and this model will debut in India as the Innova Hycross. The Hycross is expected to be identical to the Innova Zenix, which gives us a clear idea about what we can expect from the new Toyota MPV for India.

The new Innova is 4,755mm long and 1,850mm wide. While both these measurements are more than the Innova Crysta, the height is the same at 1,795mm. As far as wheelbase goes, the new model is longer by 100mm at 2,850mm as opposed to the 2,750mm of its predecessor. It has shorter overhangs, but the longer wheelbase helps liberate more cabin room. Toyota has, however, maintained the same 185mm ground clearance, and approach and departure angles of the Innova Crysta.

With the new Innova’s design, Toyota has made the MPV look more SUV-ish when viewed from up front, but it has ensured that it still looks unmistakably like an Innova when viewed from every other angle. The nose is upright and has a large hexagonal grille finished in contrast black with chrome surrounds. Its wide front bumper has a unique air intake in the centre that merges with triangular units on each corner, which house the wide, horizontal LED daytime running lamps on higher variants. There are faux aluminium bits neatly positioned on each corner of the bumper.

The headlamps are wide, wraparound units with dual layers housing LED units, with chrome separators dividing each lamp. There are also what seem to be another set of daytime running lamps on the top like an ‘eyebrow’.

Moving to the sides, two distinctive creases run across the length of the doors with both neatly merging with the wraparound tail-lamps, resembling the styling on the Avanza Veloz MPV sold overseas. The Innova Hycross’ glasshouse seems to be as big as that of the outgoing Innova Crysta, promising ample cabin room for all three rows of seats. The bigger alloy wheels have a design that looks upmarket and gives the new Innova a premium look.

Just like the exterior, the new Innova’s interior is also a complete departure from the Innova Crysta. The dashboard design is all new and features a twin-layer set-up, thereby liberating more space for the driver and front passenger. While the dashboard looks unique, the centre console, steering wheel and full digital instrument cluster (on top-end hybrids) seem to be similar to the one seen on the latest-gen Toyota Voxy MPV, sold in some international markets. There is also a large recess on the passenger side for storage, just above the glove box.

The dashboard and aircon vents get a silver finish, but what stands out here is the 10-inch floating touchscreen, while lower variants get a 9-inch touchscreen and an analog instrument cluster featuring a smaller 4.2-inch multi-info display.

What is also new is the dashboard-mounted gear lever console, which frees up space between the front seats. Higher variants will get a dual-tone interior with leather seats finished in dark brown (mocha) and an all-black theme. As far as seating layouts go, the Innova Hycross comes with 7- and 8-seat configurations depending on the variant.

The new Innova Hycross gets a lot more equipment than before. Higher variants get full-LED headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, faux wood and aluminum finish on the interior, quilted leather seats and second row captain seats with ottoman function, among others.

Additionally, higher variants also get as many as four USB C-ports across the cabin and dedicated climate control for second row passengers. It also gets an auto hold function, electronic parking brake and drive modes. Top variants in Indonesia also get dual 10-inch screens for second row passengers.

The new Innova Hycross gets ADAS tech with features like Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist. Apart from safety features such as multiple airbags, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, ABS and EBD. The Innova Hycross also gets four wheel disc brakes for all variants.

The vehicle is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that, on some versions, is paired with fifth-gen strong hybrid tech (the M20A FXS). This engine, like most Toyota hybrid units, uses an Atkinson or Miller cycle for greater efficiency. It churns out 152hp and 187Nm of torque coupled to an electric motor for a combined power output of 186hp.

Additionally, Toyota has also introduced a non-hybrid version of the same 1987cc engine (M20A-FKS), which puts out 174hp and 197Nm, and comes mated to a CVT gearbox. There is no word on a manual gearbox on offer on any variant as of now.

While the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure for the Innova Hycross could be revealed later, expect a fuel efficiency number between 20-23kpl for the Innova Hycross hybrid. Similar to the Hyryder, the new Innova Hycross will also come with a full-EV mode on the strong hybrid variants.