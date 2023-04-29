Toyota Innova Hycross petrol: Stylish and pricey, with a few minuses

April 29, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST

The Toyota Innova Hycross petrol automatic lures you with its affordability, specially when compared to the very impressive hybrid version. Costing between ₹18.55 lakh and ₹19.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol version, it sits a full segment below the hybrid, which is priced between ₹24.76 lakh and ₹29.72 lakh. So with huge savings up front, the petrol Hycross should easily be the pick of the range, right?

Toyota has made the Hycross petrol available only in the lower-spec G and GX variants, hence, it misses some of the premium touches of the Hycross hybrid, such as the silver highlights and garnish. Despite these, it still comes across as a thoroughly modern and premium iteration of the Innova. It appears imposing with its long, flattish bonnet, slim Fortuner-like LED headlamps and an oversized front grille.

In addition to the design cues and character lines, it features squared wheel arches and plastic body cladding, which add a lot of muscle to its styling. However, it gets skinny 205/65 R16 tyres, which lead to massive gaps in the arches. This disproportionate wheel-to-body ratio makes it look comical from certain angles.

Compared to the Crysta, the Hycross is 20mm longer and wider, and has a wheelbase that is a whopping 100mm longer; making it a larger car. Since it is based on the TNGA-C ‘High’ monocoque platform, it weighs 1,545kg, which makes it 205kg lighter than the ladder-frame petrol automatic Crysta. Unlike the petrol Crysta, however, which was powered by a 166hp 2.7-litre petrol engine mated to either a manual or six-speed torque converter, the Hycross is powered by a smaller 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with an automatic (CVT) only.

While the hybrid version gets a brown-and-black interior theme with a generous use of padded materials, the petrol’s cabin is a sea of black with rudimentary hard plastics and a plethora of dummy buttons. Furthermore, the black colour amplifies all the fit-finish imperfections on the inside. The rotary manual air conditioner controls look like they have been lifted off a budget car from the ‘90s, and do not befit a car of this price.

To its credit though, the materials feel built to last — just like those in the Crysta — and because the cabin floor is not as high, getting in and out is convenient. The seats are large and comfy too. Toyota has got the support and cushioning spot on, and the sheer space on offer in each of the three rows is easily class best.

The version we tested was an 8-seater with a bench in the middle row, which can easily seat three adults, thanks to the cabin’s width. The long fore-aft travel of the middle row, as well as a recline function for the backrest, make it comfortable, especially for chauffeur-driven folks. The armrest feels a bit flimsy as it falls to the seat base, like in the Honda City, and window shades for the rear doors should have been included to block sunlight.

Even though the middle row does not tumble forward, it slides and opens a wide enough area to access the third row. With an adjustable backrest recline and ample space available, even adults can sit in the third row for longer drives without being worse for wear.

What needs special mention is the effectiveness of the air conditioner and the manual rear blower, which chills the cabin quickly, even when temperatures outside are nudging 40 degrees!

As the petrol automatic is only available in entry-level variants as either 7 or 8-seater, it gets only the basics such as auto LED headlamps, 16-inch alloys, one-touch up and down for all four power windows, rear wiper and washer, ESP, 8-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear air conditioning and a reverse camera.

However, it misses several features such as side and curtain airbags, powered front seats, cruise control, digital instrument cluster, JBL speakers, automatic climate control, powered tailgate and a panoramic sunroof, which are available only in the hybrid variants.

The talking point of this review is the 173hp, 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that is mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT), with power channelled to the front wheels. Right off the bat, this four-cylinder unit impresses with its refinement and its vibe-free nature. It builds speed smoothly and pulls cleanly till 6,500rpm, feeling sufficiently powerful for this 1.5 tonne people mover. Appreciably, even with a full load of passengers, it does not feel dull. Also impressive is its sprinting ability — it accelerates from 0-100kph in 11 seconds and even hits a top speed of 175kph.

What lets the drive experience down is its CVT which groans and moans in protest every time you flex your right foot to demand more power. Since the CVT sounds strained, drivers will be coaxed to adopt a sedate driving style with gradual accelerator inputs. Speaking of which, the Hycross petrol gets an Eco mode, which dulls responses in the interest of fuel efficiency; however, on full throttle, performance in Eco and Normal mode is identical.

Driving in Eco mode, the petrol-automatic Hycross — in our real-world fuel efficiency test — returned merely 6.9kpl in the city and 12.4kpl on the highway, averaging merely 9.7kpl. The inclusion of an engine stop-start feature would have kept a check on fuel consumption while idling, thereby improving efficiency in stop-go scenarios.

The Hycross’ monocoque construction has had a positive impact on the way it drives compared to the body-on-frame Innova Crysta. Body control is good, roll is well-contained, and the Hycross feels far tighter and more agile than the Crysta. Its feather-light electric power steering is a breeze to twirl, which is a far-cry from the Crysta’s heavy hydraulic unit. Also, with the Hycross, Toyota has opted for a narrow track in the interest of a tight-turning radius, which makes manoeuvring and parking this large MPV rather easy.

Its suspension has an underlying stiffness, and does not feel as absorbent as the Crysta when it comes to road shocks, particularly at low speeds. However, it eliminates excessive body movements rather well, and feels planted and well-mannered at cruising speeds.

The Toyota Innova Hycross petrol automatic is for buyers who want nothing but a petrol Innova, and are not willing to pay the huge premium for the hybrid version. It has supremely comfortable seats and feels well-built, and, thanks to its spaciousness, its ability to ferry seven or eight passengers in comfort remains unmatched. What is also nice is its light steering, smooth petrol engine and its driving manners, which are better than the Crysta’s.

However, buyers spending over ₹20 lakh for the Hycross petrol automatic will be let down by its rudimentary interiors, missing features and its comically small tyres. The moaning CVT dampens the drive experience. Most importantly, its low fuel efficiency could be a deal breaker for many. Finally, with the diesel Crysta still on sale, and better value-for-money seven-seater alternatives available at this price, the petrol automatic Hycross is not convincing enough, and is likely to remain a hard sell for Toyota.

