Toyota India begins pilot study with Mirai hydrogen FCEV

Toyota and the International Centre for Automotive Technology (iCAT) have begun conducting a pilot project to evaluate the Toyota Mirai hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) on Indian roads and climatic conditions.

The Japanese carmaker has entered into a MoU with the government automotive testing agency iCAT, which is based in Manesar, Haryana, to evaluate a business case for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles in the country. For this pilot study, Toyota is making use of the second-generation Mirai FCEV.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was present to launch the pilot project. Union ministers Hardeep Puri, RK Singh and Mahendra Nath Pandey, with Toyota India’s MD, Masakazu Yoshimura, and Vikram Kirloskar, chairman of Toyota India, were also present at the launch.

According to officials, it is a first-of-its-kind project in India that aims to create a green hydrogen-based ecosystem in the country by creating awareness about the unique utility of green hydrogen and FCEV technology.

Toyota introduced the second-generation Mirai hydrogen FCEV in international markets in 2020, with dramatic new styling including a revamped front fascia with a bold grille, and a sweeping, coupé-like rear. Toyota also improved the packaging of its components, redesigned the fuel-cell system and made it more aero-efficient than its predecessor. The second-gen Mirai produces 174hp and is said to have a driving range of around 640km.