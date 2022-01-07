Toyota hikes prices for Fortuner

07 January 2022 13:05 IST

Toyota has hiked prices for the Fortuner by up to ₹ 1.10 lakh, depending on the variant. This marks the third price revision for Toyota’s large SUV since the facelift. The SUV had previously received a hike in pricing in April last year followed by another one in August.

Toyota had stated last year that the prices would be hiked this year, owing to rising input and commodity prices.

Prices of both the petrol and diesel 4x2 variants of the Fortuner have been increased by ₹ 66,000, while, the 4x4 variants have witnessed a price hike of ₹ 1.10 lakh. Interestingly, prices for both the 4x2 and 4x4 variants of the Fortuner Legender have also been hiked by ₹ 1.10 lakh. The increase in prices has not been accompanied by any change to the features list of the Fortuner. The hike is mainly Toyota’s way of countering increasing raw material costs.

Powering the Toyota Fortuner facelift are a set of 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.8-litre diesel engines. The petrol engine develops 166hp and 245Nm and is available with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. The diesel on the other hand, churns out 204hp and 420Nm when paired to the 6-speed manual, with the torque figure rising to 500Nm when mated to the 6-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox.

The Fortuner petrol is available in two-wheel-drive (4x2) form only, while the diesel can be had with a four-wheel-drive (4x4) system.