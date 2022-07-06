Toyota hikes price of Innova, Fortuner again

Toyota India has hiked the prices of the Fortuner SUV and Innova Crysta MPV this month. Like most automakers, the Japanese manufacturer has revised prices to counter increasing input costs.

Toyota first launched the Fortuner facelift in early 2021 with prices ranging between ₹ 29.98 lakh and ₹ 37.43 lakh, with a new Legender variant, which was priced at ₹ 37.58 lakh. In October 2021, the brand launched the Legender 4WD at ₹ 42.33 lakh. In May 2022, Toyota launched yet another variant of the Fortuner — the top-spec GR Sport at ₹ 48.43 lakh.

With the latest price hike, the standard Fortuner — petrol and diesel with manual and automatic transmissions — now costs ₹ 61,000 more, while the 4WD versions have increased by ₹ 80,000. Lastly, the prices of the Legender and GR Sport versions of the SUV have been hiked by ₹ 1.14 lakh.

Since the launch of the Fortuner facelift, the SUV’s prices have gone up by ₹ 2.40 lakh.

Launched in 2020, the Innova Crysta facelift was originally priced between ₹ 16.26 lakh and ₹ 24.33 lakh. In July 2022, however, Toyota has not made any changes to the prices of the Innova Crysta’s petrol variants, which start from ₹ 17.45 lakh and go all the way up to ₹ 23.83 lakh. Meanwhile, a uniform hike of ₹ 27,000 has been introduced on the diesel-powered, 7 and 8-seater manual versions of the MPV. The maximum hike of ₹ 86,000 has been introduced on the automatic versions of the 7 and 8-seater variants of the diesel Innova Crysta.