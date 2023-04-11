Toyota halts bookings for top-spec Innova Hycross

April 11, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

Toyota has temporarily halted bookings of the top-spec ZX and ZX(O) trims of the Innova Hycross MPV with effect from April 8, 2023. Both these trims were only available with the 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain, which, due to supply-related issues, will not be available to order for the time being. The lower-spec, naturally aspirated petrol variants and the mid-spec hybrid variants, however, continue to be on offer.

When Toyota began delivering the Hycross in January, the top-spec hybrid variants were prioritised for deliveries. Owing to their efficiency these variants were most in demand.

However, these variants also came equipped with the most features, which require a larger number of semiconductors. The ongoing global semiconductor shortage has been one of the biggest challenges on the supply side, and therefore, it particularly affects production of well-equipped models, such as the ZX or ZX(O) trims of the Innova Hycross.

In its top-spec trims, the Hycross comes equipped with features such as ventilated seats, a powered tailgate, 8-way powered driver’s seat, and powered second-row ottoman seats, while the ADAS suite is limited to the ZX(O) trim.

The Innova Hycross is available in a total of six trims — G, GX, VX, VX(O), ZX and ZX(O). The non-hybrid petrol engine is available only on base G and GX trims, while the hybrid powertrain is offered from the VX trim onwards. The ZX and ZX(O) trims were solely available with a 7-seater configuration, while all other trims are available in both 7- and 8-seater configurations.

What continues to remain on offer are the entry-level G and GX trims of the Innova Hycross with the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The G trim has an approximate waiting period of three to four months, while the GX’s waiting period is about six months.

The VX trim with the hybrid powertrain currently has a waiting period of four months, while the VX(O) can be delivered in about 10 months. Sources have hinted that the waiting period for the top-spec ZX and ZX(O) trims were going up to a maximum of 24-30 months, which is why dealers have currently stopped taking bookings.

Customers who have already booked the top trims of the Hycross are willing to wait it out, since Toyota will continue production only to acknowledge existing bookings. However, some others are likely to downgrade to the VX(O) trim, which still comes decently equipped with features such as panoramic sunroof, the larger touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and side and curtain airbags.

The Innova Hycross is powered by either a 172hp, 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 184hp, 2.0-litre strong-hybrid powertrain. Both engines are only offered with an automatic gearbox — CVT gearbox for the naturally aspirated motor and e-Drive transmission for the strong-hybrid. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency figure of 23.24kpl for the hybrid, while the naturally aspirated version gets a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 16.13kpl.

Prices for the naturally aspirated petrol variants of Innova Hycross range between ₹18.55 lakh and ₹19.45 lakh, while the available hybrid variants are priced between ₹24.76 lakh and ₹26.78 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

