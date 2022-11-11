Toyota Glanza CNG makes its debut

Toyota has launched the CNG version of the Glanza in India, with prices starting from ₹8.43 lakh for the S-trim and going up to ₹9.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the G-trim. The brand has also opened online bookings for the premium hatchback for a token amount of ₹11,000. Compared to its equivalent petrol-powered version, the Glanza CNG costs ₹95,000 more. The Glanza is the first model from Toyota and the second premium hatchback in its class to be equipped with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Unlike the petrol-powered Glanza, which is offered in E, S, G and V trims, the Glanza CNG will only be offered in S- and G- trims. The Glanza CNG continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that powers the standard car and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Similar to most CNG models in the market, the Glanza CNG is only available with the 5-speed manual transmission. In petrol-only mode, the engine develops 90hp and 113Nm, whereas in CNG mode, the power output drops to 77hp and 98.5Nm. Toyota claims the premium hatchback offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 30.61km/kg.

Besides the CNG badging on the tailgate, the Toyota Glanza CNG retains the same exterior design as its petrol-powered version. Toyota has fitted the 55-litre CNG tank in the boot which in turn robs storage capacity when compared to its petrol-powered version. The Glanza CNG’s dual tone interior also sees no changes, consisting of the same switchgear and steering wheel as the Baleno.

The Glanza CNG in its G trim gets equipment like LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloys, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice assistant, connected car tech with OTA updates, start/stop button, and six airbags.