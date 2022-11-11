Toyota Glanza CNG makes its debut

Team Autocar
November 11, 2022 12:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota has launched the CNG version of the Glanza in India, with prices starting from ₹8.43 lakh for the S-trim and going up to ₹9.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the G-trim. The brand has also opened online bookings for the premium hatchback for a token amount of ₹11,000. Compared to its equivalent petrol-powered version, the Glanza CNG costs ₹95,000 more. The Glanza is the first model from Toyota and the second premium hatchback in its class to be equipped with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike the petrol-powered Glanza, which is offered in E, S, G and V trims, the Glanza CNG will only be offered in S- and G- trims. The Glanza CNG continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that powers the standard car and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Similar to most CNG models in the market, the Glanza CNG is only available with the 5-speed manual transmission. In petrol-only mode, the engine develops 90hp and 113Nm, whereas in CNG mode, the power output drops to 77hp and 98.5Nm. Toyota claims the premium hatchback offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 30.61km/kg.

Besides the CNG badging on the tailgate, the Toyota Glanza CNG retains the same exterior design as its petrol-powered version. Toyota has fitted the 55-litre CNG tank in the boot which in turn robs storage capacity when compared to its petrol-powered version. The Glanza CNG’s dual tone interior also sees no changes, consisting of the same switchgear and steering wheel as the Baleno.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Glanza CNG in its G trim gets equipment like LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloys, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice assistant, connected car tech with OTA updates, start/stop button, and six airbags.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
The Hindu MetroPlus

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app