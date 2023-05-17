ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota Fortuner, Hilux to get mild-hybrid tech

May 17, 2023 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST

Team Autocar

Toyota South Africa has confirmed that the Fortuner SUV and Hilux pick up truck will receive the hybrid treatment. While details are scant, Leon Theron, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Toyota South Africa, confirmed that the two models will receive mild-hybrid powertrains globally in 2024. There is, however no clarity on when it will launch in India.

The current-gen Fortuner and Hilux have been on sale for a while now and are based on the aging IMV platform. The upcoming Fortuner and Hilux are likely to be based on Toyota’s advanced TNGA-F platform that also underpins the upcoming Tacoma, Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX500d. The TNGA-F platform can incorporate both ICE and hybrid powertrains. 

Toyota’s reason to opt for a hybrid system for the above models is that it believes EVs are not the only option towards carbon neutrality. While it did display a BEV (battery electric vehicle) version of the Hilux, dubbed the Hilux Revo BEV at its Carbon Neutrality Summit earlier this year, it will not be the only alternative fuel option for the Hilux.

While the exact details of the hybrid powertrains have not been revealed yet, it is likely that Toyota will electrify the current powertrains for the Fortuner and Hilux’s hybrid versions. Expect it to get the 2.8-litre, turbocharged diesel engine producing 204hp and 500Nm that will be paired to a mild-hybrid system.

It remains to be seen if Toyota will launch the two hybrid models in India, and it is currently working on reducing the waiting period of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross and the reintroduced Innova Crysta.

